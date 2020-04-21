According to Akanni, the public disclosure of terms and conditions of a possible renewal of Rohr’s contract by the NFF was unnecessary.Earlier, NFF President Amaju Pinnick had said Rohr would be handed a new contract to sign if he agreed to the terms.Akanni, an ex-international, said that making Rohr’s contract public as Pinnick did would only mean that the two parties had not been communicating effectively.“I think, with the back and forth media correspondences between NFF and Rohr, it is obvious that both are not talking.“A contract between an employee and his employer should not be in the public for that matter. Changing terms in an employment contract also should not be a problem if it’s acceptable by the employee.“But, while we hope this will be resolved quickly and amicably, one must acknowledge that NFF has no right to make the contract public because this will bring in a lot of negative sentiments against the coach,” he said.