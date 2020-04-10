Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has agreed to a pay-cut in the face of dwindling fortune as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic as part of his solidarity to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in this troublesome period.The German coach, who was on a reported $55,000 salary as per the last contract renewal in 2019, has reliably informed his employers of his willingness to a pay cut as both parties dally over a new contract.NFF 2nd Vice president Shehu Dikko said the 66-year-old former Bayern Munich is eagerly looking forward to the extension of his contract and it was just a matter of time that all issues surrounding the contract will be sorted out.“Both parties are mutually on the same page,” assured Dikko. I can tell you as the extension contract is being prepared, there is an ongoing conversation between the parties to smoothen any rough edges or red flags which I believe there is none so far.“This is in addition to the conversation that took place prior to commencement of the extension contract preparation.”Though the final contact paper to be tabled before Rohr is still in the works since it involves inputs from various departments of the NFF including technical, legal, legal committee , strategy committee, Technical Committee and Executive committee.Yet Dikko said everything was on course, adding the coach is pained that the NFF would presumably lose income following the suspension of football activities as result of COVID-19.He said: “In fact even within this ongoing conversation, Rohr agreed to offer a pay cut for the next few months in view of the COVID -19 impact to the economy as a form of solidarity to NFF and the sponsors.“The only thing left is to agree the actual percentage of the pay cut and actually this conversation was even before the England Manager Gareth Southgate did the same in England.“So this clearly shows you the cordial relationship between the NFF and the Rohr contrary to what a section of the media portrays.“So both parties are hopeful to cross this bridge soonest and just like it was done before so that all focus on the job at hand,” added Dikko who doubles as the chairman of the League Management Company (LMC)-the body in charge of the Organisation of the domestic professional league.