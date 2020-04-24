Nemar’s mum, Nadine Goncalves has dumped her toyboy lover who is a self-confessed fan of her sensational footballer son, Neymar.
The 55-year-old dumped 22-year-old Tiago Ramos just 11 days after Neymar endorsed their relationship.
Nadine Goncalves had posted a loving photo with Tiago on Instagram.
And Neymar, who is 6 years older than Tiago, left a heartfelt comment under the post, which read: ‘Be happy mom. Love you.’
However, Daily Mail who quoted reports in Brazil said Nadine dumped Tiago after finding out he had dated a string of men.
Tiago allegedly dated Neymar’s personal chef Mauro before becoming romantically involved with the forward’s mother.
He was also reported to have dated a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian called Carlinhos Maia.
Ramos, a model, is now reportedly back with his family in Brazil after being kicked out of Nadine’s mansion.
He posted a video on Instagram of himself playing a computer game with his mother and sister on Wednesday
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.