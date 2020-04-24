 Neymar’s mum dumps 22-year-old boyfriend | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Neymar’s mum dumps 22-year-old boyfriend

2:39 PM 0
A+ A-

Nemar’s mum, Nadine Goncalves has dumped her toyboy lover who is a self-confessed fan of her sensational footballer son, Neymar.

The 55-year-old dumped 22-year-old Tiago Ramos just 11 days after Neymar endorsed their relationship.

Nadine Goncalves had posted a loving photo with Tiago on Instagram.

And Neymar, who is 6 years older than Tiago, left a heartfelt comment under the post, which read: ‘Be happy mom. Love you.’


However, Daily Mail who quoted reports in Brazil said Nadine dumped Tiago after finding out he had dated a string of men.

Tiago allegedly dated Neymar’s personal chef Mauro before becoming romantically involved with the forward’s mother.

He was also reported to have dated a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian called Carlinhos Maia.

Ramos, a model, is now reportedly back with his family in Brazil after being kicked out of Nadine’s mansion.

He posted a video on Instagram of himself playing a computer game with his mother and sister on Wednesday



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top