The 55-year-old dumped 22-year-old Tiago Ramos just 11 days after Neymar endorsed their relationship.Nadine Goncalves had posted a loving photo with Tiago on Instagram.And Neymar, who is 6 years older than Tiago, left a heartfelt comment under the post, which read: ‘Be happy mom. Love you.’However, Daily Mail who quoted reports in Brazil said Nadine dumped Tiago after finding out he had dated a string of men.Tiago allegedly dated Neymar’s personal chef Mauro before becoming romantically involved with the forward’s mother.He was also reported to have dated a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian called Carlinhos Maia.Ramos, a model, is now reportedly back with his family in Brazil after being kicked out of Nadine’s mansion.He posted a video on Instagram of himself playing a computer game with his mother and sister on Wednesday