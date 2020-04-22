



The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen has requested that the party’s national hierarchy recommend a new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





This is following the demise of Abba Kyari, who died days ago while battling Coronavirus.





There have been arguments from all quarters on who will fill the vacuum created by the death of Abba Kyari.





In a statement signed by the forum’s chairman, who is also the Borno State APC Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, he warned that the office of Chief of Staff was vital to the attainment of the policies of the president hence should be appointed by the party’s hierarchy.

According to him, the job of a Chief of Staff is to help the president move the economy and achieve his goals hence should not be taken lightly.





“We commiserate also with the government of Borno State, Borno APC and the bereaved family.





“It is pertinent that we state that those jostling to replace Abba Kyari should know that it is a job of a confidant, who will help the president to achieve his goals in governance.





“The forum calls on the leadership of APC to find a way to help in stabilising the president and possibly recommend somebody that would be an asset as a Chief of Staff,” he said.





Meanwhile, Alhaji Isa Funtua, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said it is an insult to be nominated as a replacement for the late Abba Kyari.



