Ndidi Nwosu, Nigeria’s para-powerlifting gold medalist at 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, has died.





According to Brila FM, Nwosu died on April 1, in Owerri, Imo state, following complications arising from a lung infection.





Queen Uboh, former president of Nigeria Powerlifting Federation, also confirmed the sad news from her base in Canada.





She said Ndidi sustained an injury from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and consequently had two surgeries.

“Ndidi sustained an injury from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. She was a heavyweight powerlifter. I had actually assisted by paying for two of the surgeries she had in Owerri but after the surgery, she was never the same again,” Uboh said.





“She had been off and on in the hospital and that was why she couldn’t take part in this last World Cup.





“Even before she died, she appeared to me in the dream. She told me not to leave her family and that I was still her mummy despite not being the Powerlifting President anymore. So when the husband called me to inform me of her passing, I knew already because she had appeared to me in the dream.





Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, also paid tribute to Nwosu via his Twitter handle.

“The death of NDIDI NWOSU, a powerlifter who represented her country, Nigeria excellently at different international competitions is painful.A great loss to the sports family. She had an excellent medal record. She will be remembered as a patriot who gave her best to her country,” he wrote.