The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says you can get tested for coronavirus if your area has recorded a confirmed case of the disease.





In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the agency advised people to go for testing if they have fever, cough or difficulty breathing.





“Note that you can get tested for COVID-19 if you have fever or cough or difficulty breathing,” the agency said.





“And have been in contact with someone confirmed with the virus, or live in an area where confirmed cases have been recorded.

“If you or someone you know fits into any of these categories, please call your state hotline immediately for information on testing in your area.”





The Lagos state government had recently announced the establishment of COVID-19 testing centres across the 20 local government areas (LGAs) to allow residents to have easy access for testing.





On Monday, NCDC confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Nigeria’s total to 665. The latest figure shows that 188 patients have recovered from the disease, with 22 deaths recorded.