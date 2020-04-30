 NCDC warns against drinking palm oil as cure for COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
NCDC warns against drinking palm oil as cure for COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC has reacted to reports that drinking palm oil can stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Reports had emerged a few days ago that drinking palm oil could stop a patient of COVID-19 from infecting others.

However, reacting, NCDC described the claim as false.

The agency in a post on its Twitter page on Thursday urged Nigerians to discard such reports and adhere only to guidelines from health authorities.


The tweet read: “The claim that drinking palm oil can stop the spread of #COVID19 is FALSE

“To protect yourselves and loved ones from #COVID19 please adhere to guidance from public health authorities and avoid the spread of false information.”

Meanwhile, NCDC on Wednesday confirmed 196 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 1, 728.





