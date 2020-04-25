



The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has disclosed that the centre won’t discuss any individual’s COVID-19 test result.





Ihekweazu made the disclosure during the daily Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja, yesterday.





The NCDC DG also appealed to Nigerians to spread messages from the agency and other authorities on how to tackle the spread of COVID-19.





He said: “The centre will not discuss any individual’s COVID-19 test results.

“Keep in mind that discharge data is coming from many centers around the country, it sometimes takes time for the data to come in, but we will keep updating.”





He also blamed the closure of testing centres in Kano for the delay in updating number of test results in the State.





“The reason for the delay seen in release of updated Kano numbers is the temporary closure of the Testing Center in Kano for disinfection.





“We have in the meantime, been sending Kano samples to Abuja. But the Kano Laboratory should be reopened by tomorrow,” he said.





Meanwhile, NCDC as at Friday night confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases.





The new cases now brings the tally of the country to 1095.