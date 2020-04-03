Princess Shyngle, a Gambia-born actress, says she has been struggling to pay her bills since her partner was arrested by police authorities.
Shyngle had earlier re-engaged Frederic Badji, her Senegalese boyfriend, long after claims had made the rounds that their relationship hit the rocks.
However, the 30-year-old Ghana-based film star took to her Instagram page recently to say that she has had no one to help her pull through her current situation.
“My man is in jail, I’m going through all these, I have been by myself for months. I’m struggling, I’m paying my bills, I’m going through it. And anybody saying I am doing it for views?” Shyngle said in tears.
“If I really wanted followers, I could have been butt naked right now and twerking. I could have ten million times of the followers that I’m having right now. Now, I’m sharing my story.
“I know it’s going to save somebody. It took a lot of courage in me because I’m the only one in this. Nobody is in support of me, not my family not my friends, nobody.
I came out with my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now , but he/she is alone and feels worthless, feels like God doesn’t love him/her enough, well I’m here telling you that God loves us all equally and we’re all going through something in our lives, most of us would never share it because we want to show the world that we have this picture perfect life but I’m telling you now no one, no human has a perfect life. If you’re thinking suicide and in so much pain just use my story as a motivation. Feel free to dm me to talk. I love you who ever you are and wherever you are and I want you to know that God loves you more , have faith it’s surely going to pass ❤️❤️❤️ Episode 3 of Discovering Princess Shyngle in on YouTube now, click the link on my bio and end, don’t forget to comment 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️. Please stay home and stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #washyourhands #socialdistancing #wegonnagetthroughthis #discoveringprincessshyngle Happy New Month ❤️
“I came out with my story because I know there is someone out there going through the same thing I’m going through right now, but he or she is alone and feels worthless.”
