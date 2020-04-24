



Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says most of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria are aged between 31 and 40 years.





Speaking at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday, he said a lot has been done in the fight against the pandemic.





He also said most deaths have occurred in older persons.





“​The high number of new cases is due to on-going community transmission and active case search. From our test statistics, the most affected age group among the positives is 31-40 years while the highest COVID-19 fatality rate is among the older generation above 50 years of age,” he said.





“We have now deployed COVID-19 starter packs to all tertiary institutions and Federal Medical Centers to complement what was earlier sent to each State. The starter packs consist of medical consumables and disposables, to ensure that our frontline healthcare workers are protected.”





He urged people not to engage in avoidable inter-state movement as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus.





“The starter packs contains medical consumables and disposables to ensure that our frontline healthcare workers are protected and also that there is synergy and collaboration between federal tertiary institutions and the host state health network,” he added.





A total of 981 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 25 states and the federal capital territory.



