Professor Balarabe Maikaba, a senior lecturer of mass communication at the Bayero University, Kano, has just been confirmed dead.While the actual cause of his death still yet to be established as at press time, he died in Kano on Sunday.According to a family source the burial prayer for the deceased will hold by 4 pm at his family house, near Plaza cinema, Fagge quarters in Kano city.It was recently reported that over the last one week now, an unidentified ailment has been responsible for massive deaths within the Northern region, especially within Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale, and Kano Municipal.Undertakers at cemeteries in Kano also claimed that many have been buried in the last few days.Prominent persons that died in Kano on Saturday were Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi), Musa Tijjani (Editor of Triumph Newspaper) and Adamu Isyaku Dal, who was a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board.Others are Alhaji Salisu Lado, Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha, Hajiyaj Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge, Dr Nasiru Maikano Bichi, Secretary Student Affairs, North West University, Prof Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, Bayero University Kano, and Ado Gwanja’s mother, among others.At least 700 people have died mysteriously in Kano in the past 7 days, although unconfirmed, coronavirus remains a suspected cause of the mass deaths