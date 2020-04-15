



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, said miscreants using the lockdown to unleash havoc on the residents are not ‘hungry people’ but opportunistic criminals.





Sanwo-Olu, who said this at the COVID-19 and security briefing in Marina, assured that his administration would ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all citizens.





He, however, announced the deployment of security agencies to different parts of the state to stop attacks by robbers and hoodlums on residents.





Sanwo-Olu revealed that an emergency Security Council meeting discussed the increasing reports of crime caused by cultists, miscreants and other criminals that were using the lockdown to unleash havoc on the people.





”Over 100 suspects have been arrested in the last 72 hours on account of disturbances. All the suspects have accordingly been charged to court.





”Those miscreants that you may have seen in the videos going viral are not hungry people. They are opportunistic criminals and will be treated as such by the law enforcement agencies,” Sanwo-Olu said.





The governor assured that the state was in constant communication with the Federal Government on the issue.





He also confirmed the deployment of DIG Peter Ogunyanwo as the Intervention Squad Coordinator to curtail and stem the perceived and actual threats of violence in Lagos.





”With this revised strategy, you will see an increase in mobile police deployment in all trouble spots in the metropolis as well as the police intensifying patrols around residential areas, boundary communities during this lockdown period.





”This will also be carried out in conjunction with other security agencies – Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Security Services (DSS),” Sanwo-Olu disclosed.





He urged all Lagosians to obey the lockdown extension directive, adding that there will be zero tolerance for disobedience of directives.



