



The ministry tweeted that, “The general public should take note. Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed did not grant a press conference or any interviews. “No funds were lost in the fire at the Accountant Generals Office which was contained to two rooms. Donations are under N30 billion to date. “This is pure mischief and should be disregarded,” the tweet was attached with the headlines of the fake news.The Minister of state for Budget and Planning, Clem Agba, said that, the fire that gutted the office of the Accountant General of the Federation did not destroy any record.The fire broke out on Wednesday at the Treasury House, a building housing the AGF’s office.“We have gone round the rooms and offices where the fire affected, and I am glad to report that our data Centre where all our records are kept are fully intact,” he said.“There is no destruction, so we haven’t lost any record. As a government I want to assure you that our records are intact, a few documents are burnt, we haven’t started recovery to check what actually burnt, but all our financial transactions are intact.