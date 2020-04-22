



The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said four soldiers died during the encounter.Enenche said that more details would be provided after the exploitation operation in the area.He added that the troops had begun aggressive patrols in the area for domination and confidence building among the locals.“The Armed Forces of Nigeria requests the general public to provide credible information on the bandits to assist the Military to rid the country of the criminal elements,” he said.News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the victory was recorded when some armed men ambushed the despatch trucks of the military between Birane and Garin-Karda village of Zurmi local government area of Zamfara.A prompt reinforcement by the troops dislodged the invaders.The Force Commander of the OPHD who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande visited the scene for an assessment of the situation, a source told NAN.“But the soldiers also immediately swung into action and killed the attackers in their large numbers which forced the bandits to flee leaving some of their assault weapons,” the source said.It was gathered that the troops recovered about 10 AK47 rifles while fighter jets from the airforce component of the OPHD was deployed to the area to track down the criminals.