Fighter jets deployed by the Nigerian military through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole have destroyed a Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics facility within the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Saturday that the logistics camp was uncovered and destroyed by an air interdiction mission executed on Friday as part of ongoing operations to destroy the terrorists’ capabilities from attacking the land forces.The DHQ Defence Media Operations said this in a release by the Coordinator, Major General John Enenche, noting that the air strikes were conducted after series of day and night intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.Enenche said, “The armed forces, through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, have neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed a logistics facility within the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.“This was achieved in an air interdiction mission executed as part of ongoing operations to destroy the terrorists’ capabilities before they can be brought to bear against land forces and other targets.“The air strike was conducted after series of day and night ISR missions confirmed that makeshift structures, hidden under the dense vegetation of the area, were being used by the terrorists to store their logistics as well as house their fighters.”