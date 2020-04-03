Mikel is a free agent after terminating his contract with Turkish club, Trabzonspor, in March due to comments he made on coronavirus on Instagram.According to reports on Yahoo Sports, the 32-year-old has been negotiating for a few days with the Rio club and there is optimism within the board that a deal could be made for the Nigerian soon.Botafogo has already made an official proposal and are awaiting Mikel’s reply until Friday (today) with sources revealing he is having a talk about the deal with his long-term partner, Olga Dyachenko.Botafogo decided to go for the Nigerian after they failed to land former Ivory Coast international, Yaya Toure.Mikel had featured in 27 games for Trabzonspor this season, anchoring them to the top of the league table.