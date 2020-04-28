The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has urged Christians and other people of faith to observe a seven-day prayer and fasting against the COVID-19 pandemic, its systems and repercussions.A statement by the cleric said: “The purpose is to silence the rage of the infirmity and to protect our citizens.“The prayers are also designed to help our leaders receive inspiration for divine wisdom to take Nigeria and the rest of the world out of the gloom of COVID-19.”Olukoya said the programme to send COVID-19 packing will run from May 1 to May 7, 2020.He urged all participants to add power and fervency to the prayers by fasting daily till noon, at least.Olukoya gave the prayer points and working scriptures as: 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”