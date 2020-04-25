Ekiti State has ramp up four more Coronavirus disease, Governor Kayode Fayemi said on Saturday.This brings the number of confirmed cases to eight.A statement signed by the governor said the victims contracted the disease from the state’s fourth index case, a 45-year-old medical doctor working with a private clinic in the state.Fayemi said new positive cases were stable and show no symptoms of the deadly disease, saying they had been transferred to the Ekiti isolation centre for treatment.“Ekiti State Government has received notice from NCDC of four (4) new COVID-19 positive cases, in the State.“The new cases are primary contacts of the 4th recorded case, a male doctor, aged 45 years old, who carried out a surgery on the recently deceased third positive case, during childbirth.“The newly confirmed cases are currently stable and asymptomatic and they have been transferred to the State’s Isolation Center, Ado-Ekiti while our contact tracing team have commenced the process of contact identification and tracing of their immediate contacts for isolation,” he stated.