Nkechi Blessing, Nigerian actress, says she wished to never make the mistake of marrying someone who would come to social media to disgrace her should the union eventually collapse.





Social media has continued to witness a plethora of drama from former lovers after a failed relationship.





Kelly Hansome, a singer, and Ronke Moradeyo, his baby mama, had caused a social media stir after engaging in a heated war of words.





But reacting to the trend in a post on Monday, the actress said it is unfortunate that such practice has become the new normal on social media.

She wondered why lovers — known for flaunting romantic pictures, videos of themselves on the internet — would end up dragging each other on the same platform when they break up.





“In all the mistakes I will make in future, may I never make the mistake of marrying someone who will come and disgrace me on social media after a break up,” she wrote on Instagram.

“What happens to moving on in silence? This same social media you do all the lovey lovey, relationships goals, you still come here to say ill things about same person? God forbid…move on in peace and shut the “f*ck up it’s very simple.”