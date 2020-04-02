Mark Manley, 35, pleaded guilty to theft, public order offences and assaulting a security guard who challenged him about the incident near a south London hospital last Saturday evening.The Metropolitan Police said he took a bag containing items including masks, paper suits and hand gel from the ambulance but some of the items were unusable because of contamination.He was sentenced at a court hearing in Croydon, south London, on Monday, it added in a statement.Another six-month jail sentence was given in London on Wednesday to a 55-year-old man who coughed on a police officer and threatened to infect him with COVID-19.Both incidents were classed under a specific law governing assaults on emergency workers, which was introduced in November 2018 and carries a maximum jail term of 12 months.