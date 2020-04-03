A 55-year-old man who was admitted to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, has died in the facility.A reliable source at the tertiary hospital said the man died of COVID-19 complications.The source said the hospital discovered that the patient had COVID-19 after he tested positive to the virus when a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was done on his blood posthumously.“Fingerprint antibody test was done on him, confirming his COVID-19 infection,” our source said.According to our source, the man, a 55-year-old hypertensive and diabetic patient had presented to LUTH’s emergency unit on Thursday night with “malaise, tremors, and fever.”He was also diagnosed with acute chronic kidney disease and sepsis, our source said.The source, a caregiver, said the man did not disclose his travel history and had died “a few hours” after his admission to the Federal Government-owned facility.“The man did not give his travel history or the fact that he had contact with someone who had travelled overseas.“When asked, he told the doctors that he had no history of coughs, sore throat, joint pains or diarrhoea,” our source added.The caregiver said when the patient arrived at LUTH on Thursday night, he was sent to the “spillover unit” because the hospital had run out of bed spaces.However, when he developed complications, a junior doctor (Reg) at the Accident & Emergency Unit reviewed his case and notified the Senior Registrar of his suspicion.“After the Senior Registrar reviewed his case and confronted him with their findings, the man revealed the true story about his travels and his fear that he might have contracted COVID-19 and died shortly afterwards.“He confessed that he had been coughing and that he had returned from Holland two weeks ago, where he had gone for follow-up treatment after a renal transplant he also had there.The man died early Friday morning, and the Lagos State coronavirus emergency workers took away his body.