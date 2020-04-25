



The People’s Republic of China has written the Federal Government of Nigeria, stating the current situation of Nigerian citizens in the country concerning the Coronavirus pandemic.





There have been reports of inhumane treatment against the citizens of Nigeria and other African countries in Guangzhou and other major cities in the Asian country.





In the letter from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government, circulating on social media, the Chinese government suggested that the Nigerians may not have been totally submitting to the rules and regulations of the cities in the fight against Coronavirus.





It said according to the data reported on April 21, 2020, by the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, among Nigerian citizens in Guangzhou, 56 cases have tested positive and 65 cases of close contact.

Part of the letter address the to Consulate-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou said, “We hereby kindly request Consuls-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou to urge Nigerian citizens in China to comply with the law of the People’s Republic of China on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, law of frontier health and quarantine of the People’s Republic of China, public health emergency regulations, etc., support and cooperate with the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government with any work related to prevention and control of COVID-19.





“Also remind them to carry out self-protection, reduce outdoor activities, avoid going to crowded areas, do not organize or participate in mass gatherings.”





African diplomats had recently threatened to shut down their consulates after it was evident that China no longer welcomes Africans into its major cities, such as Guangdong Province, Beijing and others.











