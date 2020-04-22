 Lockdown violation: Lagos arrests, arraigns popular cleric | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Lagos State Government has charged the General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa alias Jehovah Sharp Sharp, Archbishop Samson Benjamin with lockdown violation.

Benjamin was arraigned before Magistrate Yewande Oshin of Court 1, Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos Island.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.


The cleric was arrested by the police on Tuesday.



  1. AnonymousApril 22, 2020 at 4:27 PM

    All these clerics need to be flogged

