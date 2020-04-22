The Lagos State Government has charged the General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa alias Jehovah Sharp Sharp, Archbishop Samson Benjamin with lockdown violation.
Benjamin was arraigned before Magistrate Yewande Oshin of Court 1, Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos Island.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.
The cleric was arrested by the police on Tuesday.
All these clerics need to be floggedReplyDelete