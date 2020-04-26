The police in Lagos have arrested 39 suspected strippers at a hotel in Idimu during Coronavirus lockdown.They were arrested on April 24 by officers of the Idimu Police Station around 1:30am, acting on credible intelligence.Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested for clubbing and stripteasing.“This is in total violation of the lockdown order and social distancing regulations,” he said.He added that on the same day, at about 8:30pm, enforcement team from the Rapid Response Squad arrested one Suleiman Abubakar, the Imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12 Ketu for holding evening prayers (Maghrib and Isha prayers) in the Mosque with a large number of worshippers in violation of the social distancing regulations.“A total of 288 violators of the lockdown order were over the weekend, arrested in different parts of the State,” he disclosed.According to Elkana, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, called on residents to continue to be law abiding, especially during this lockdown period.“He warns against spreading fake news and recycling old videos on social media with new captions that suggest that the incidents happened during the lockdown period in Lagos, mainly to create panic.“The Command is investigating sources of such mischievous messages with a view of bringing the perpetrators to Justice. Stop the spread and keep safe. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” he said.