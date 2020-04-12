Their arrest is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana and made available to newsmen on Saturday.Elkana said that 20 suspects were arrested on Friday within Ilaje and Ajah communities for allegedly engaging in gang violence.He also said that seven were arrested on Saturday at Burma/Creek Road, Apapa for allegedly engaging in a battle for supremacy on the street by Area B Command, Apapa Division.“Their mission on the street is mainly to steal and loot under the guise of supremacy battle,” he stated.According to Elkana, nine suspects were also arrested along Abule Egba and Ifako Ijaiye areas for robbery attempts on residents in communities under Ogun State, neighbouring Lagos State.“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to Court,” he stated.Elkana said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the immediate deployment of operatives of the Command’s Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Anti Robbery Squad, Anti Cultism Squad and Raiders to various parts of the state.“This is to support the efforts of Area Commands and Divisional patrol teams already deployed to the fields to tackle the menace of social miscreants and violent crimes perpetrated by hoodlums.“Operatives of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad are positioned in strategic locations to promptly respond to distress calls.“Patrol teams have been deployed to the various communities and streets and the teams have been intensified around markets and stores to prevent hoodlums from stealing and looting,” he said.Elkana assured members of the public of adequate protection of their lives and property during and after the lockdown period.“In case of emergency, call the following numbers 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287, 09010512288,” he said.