Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said the coronavirus lockdown has not been “quite effective” in the state because the local governments’ administrations were not involved.Obasa, who stated this on Thursday via Twitter, said the idea that Lagos should not test because it does not have the capacity to treat all likely patients was not the best approach.He said Lagos should explore local herbs as a possible cure for the lethal disease, adding that local government chairmen should support state efforts in the fight against coronavirus.He said, “I commend the Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for their unrelenting efforts on COVID-19. But I must say that the lockdown is not quite effective.“Can we domesticate the lockdown by involving the local governments? Just as we have the incident command at the state level, can we replicate the same at local governments with a rising number of COVID-19?“If the lockdown will continue, it is better we move with all strategies.“Also, I do not want to believe that we should not test because we don’t have the capacity to treat.We can try our local herbs too. If it doesn’t work then we move on, knowing very well that we have tried,” he added.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Wednesday night, of the 873 total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nigeria, 504 were recorded in Lagos, the highest by any state in the country.The state has been on Federal Government-ordered lockdown since 11 pm, March 30, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the infection in the nation’s commercial capital.