Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele-Bello has broken her silence after being prosecuted for breaking the social distancing rule of Lagos State when she hosted a party for her husband Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skills.Jenifa, as she is popularly called, said she has learnt a lot from her ordeals during the trial and prosecution.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...Akindele-Bello and her husband were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100,000 each for hosting more persons than permitted by the lockdown law.In a sensitisation video released on Sunday via her Social Media platforms, the actress said: “These past few weeks have been a learning curve but we must keep moving forward.“My dear friends, coronavirus is real. We must collaborate with the Lagos State Government and Federal Government by staying at home, staying safe.”