The revered actor also disclosed that the lockdown directive should not only be seen from a negative perspective.“The stay-at-home order has its own advantages and disadvantages, but the way I see it and the manner that the government is handling it matters a lot to many,” he said on Tuesday.“I believe parents, particularly career couples, are making the best use of the lock-down to rest, be with their children, look in and take care of something hitherto ignored in the home.“For me, it has availed me more opportunity of doing a lot of reading, doing some house chores, enter the kitchen and sweep it, which was not obtainable during busy days.”He also noted that the lockdown has indeed taken a huge toll on the masses, calling on the government to put in place palliatives to lessen its economic burden on Nigerians.“People are suffering from the lockdown because it has placed hardship on them; some of us have extended hands of fellowship on request, so the situation is telling on the people,” he said.