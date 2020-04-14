Addressing the nation on Monday night, 14th of April 2020, the President said the palliatives of the Federal Government would also be extended to reduce the impact of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic on poor and vulnerable people.Nigerian entertainers have taken to social media to register their dissatisfaction over the lockdown extension.Media personality, Toke Makinwa urged the Federal Government to credit money into everyone’s account.“Lockdown, lockdown the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government die of hunger? 14 days more is about to bite even harder,” she tweeted.Reality Tv star, Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha also lamented over the lockdown extension.In her words:”Oh lord.. I really don’t know how to react. This is unreal”.Sharing his views on the lockdown extension, Yoruba actor, Bigval Jokotoye said:” They know if poor people gather this virus will spread and kill the rich too. They are scared, they really don’t love Nigerians. But, stay safe please”.Nigerian rapper and content creator, Eva Alordiah encouraged her fans to keep hope alive.“It could be worse. We are grateful to God for life in all things. Stay hopeful my friends”Describing how she feels about the lockdown extension, actress and filmmaker, Adakarl wrote:” The hunger we are facing is not a joke either”.Recall that Nigerian songstress, Seyi Shay had earlier lamented over how the lockdwon has made her lose paying gigs and endorsement deals.