Ajibade, Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Oyo State Chapter, gave the advice in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday.He said that there was the need for a deeper concern on the health risk to individuals locked down by the Federal Government’s directive to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.Ajibade described thrombosis as a local coagulation or blood clotting in a part of the human circulatory system.According to him, injury to a vein, surgery, certain medications and limited movement are some of the issues that can prevent blood from circulating or clotting normally, thereby causing blood clots of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).“In the last three weeks or more, Nigerians have been subjected to restriction of movement and forced to stay-at-home in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.“How good this restriction order, is also a big concern of the health risk to class of individuals, who by virtue of reduced activities may be coming down with thrombosis.“As a result of limited movement, many people may soon be coming down with signs and challenges of thrombosis, which is equally life threatening, ” he said.According to Ajibade, DVT is one major cause of death in patients who have been exposed to the causes of thrombosis and most times, this pass unnoticed.“Many lives have been inadvertently lost to DVT without anyone seeing it coming.“When the thrombi dislodge, they block the small capillaries thereby denying vital organs of blood supply and ultimately leading to death, ” he said.The Pharmacist urged healthcare professionals to be wary of the development and encourage the populace on the need to engage in regular exercise and walking to prevent thrombosis“As we continue to remain locked down at home we must be careful of its secondary effects on our health.“People should not be gulping calories daily without due exercise as this may be the crisis waiting for individuals after this lockdown.“We, therefore, must play safe by practicing social distancing and possibly meal distancing cum exercise to remain strong and well after this passing phase in our nation, ” Ajibade said.