The revered cleric while preaching on Friday April 10th, averred that the church is not a place of infections, but a place of blessings. He prayed against anyone coming to church and getting infected.In his words: ”The best thing in any government is to always leave the church alone. It is always the best thing. The wisest leader understands that. They leave the church alone. When you trouble the church, there is a scripture”.Recall that Oyakhilome was criticized on social media last week, after he claimed that the 5G network was part of attempts by the Anti-Christ to establish a New World Order (NWO) and that the COVID-19 is the virus meant to create fear that will drive people to embrace his rule.Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre debunked claims made by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome .In a short video posted online, Ashimolowo described claims of links between 5G network and Coronavirus as fake news.“It’s fake news to associate 5G to coronavirus,” he said.