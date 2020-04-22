



David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has commenced the weekly distribution of foodstuffs to poor households in Ogun state in an effort to cushion the effect of the lockdown on them.





In a statement on Wednesday, Sheriff F. Folarin, media and editorial board of church, said the food distribution would last as long as the lockdown lasts.





Folarin said the food items include bags of rice, beans, garri and other staples.





“The initiative is targeted at the vulnerable and needy in the state, including members of the Winners’ Family,” he said.





“The distribution is systematically and fairly done, with a dedicated team, which maps communities and identifies homes of the poor; while the Winners Satellite Fellowship cell system and network is used to engender a fair distribution among members of the church.





“For this week alone, a sum of twenty five million Naira (N25) from personal account was set aside to take care of putting food on the tables of poor Nigerians and smiles on the faces of tens of thousands of people, who are the worst hit economically, by the stay-at-home- order that has since paralyzed the financial base and income of hundreds of thousands of homes.





“These weekly relief packages complement the continuous and phased support to the governments of Ogun, Lagos and Abuja in the fight against the coronavirus that is spiralling in numbers, in Nigeria and the world.”





The church had donated medical equipment to Ogun, Lagos, and the federal capital territory (FCT).