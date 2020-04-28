Sources at the community said the deceased expressed frustration with life over the lockdown and the dusk-to-dawn curfew declared by the state government.But the police had yet to ascertain why the deceased committed suicide as of the time of filing this report.It was gathered that the deceased’s neighbours alerted the police after discovering that he had hung himself.The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, told newsmen that the Ezuruike’s corpse had been taken to a morgue.Ikeokwu also said an investigation into the incident had commenced.The police spokesperson said, “On April 27, acting on a report, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters in Mbieri moved to Umudafa, Awo Mbieri, Mbaitoli LGA, in a house belonging to one Osita Ezuruike, 45, and met the lifeless body of the said Osita hanging.“The reason for taking his own life could not be ascertained.“However, the corpse has been removed to the morgue, while an investigation into the incident has commenced.”