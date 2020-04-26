These are not the best of times for Kano State in Nigeria’s North.On Saturday, news spread that several prominent residents have dropped dead in the last 24 hours.While some had coronoavirus symptoms, what hit others still remain unknown.There are speculations of meningitis but residents say they cannot even explain what’s going on in the ancient city.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had shut down in the state on Wednesday and no definite date for resumption.A list of those that have died released by, has editors, bankers, businessmen, professors, government officials, among othersThey include Ibrahim Ayagi; Aliyu Umar Dikko, Abdullahi Lawal; ex-MD of Continental Merchant Bank, Ibrahim Ayagi; Musa Ahmad Tijjani, Editor of Triumph newspapers; Adamu Dal, ex-Chairman State Civil Service Commission.Others are Nasiru Maikano Bichi; Musa Umar Gwarzo; Ustaz Dahiru Rabiu, ex-Grand Khadi; Salisu Lado; Nene Umma; Garba Sarki Fagge; Salisu Lado; Shamsiyya Mustapha; Nene Umma; Garba Sarki Fagge; Nasiru Maikano Bichi; Rabiu Dambatta; Kabiru Ibrahim Bayero and mother of businessman, Ado Gwanja.