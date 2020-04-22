



The deadly coronavirus, which started in Wuhan China, has spread to 25 states in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.





However, twelve states have not recorded any case of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria.





Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as of Tuesday night, reported 782 COVID-19 cases in the country while 197 recoveries and 25 fatalities have been recorded.





The Centre said, “As at 11:25 pm 21st April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-430, FCT-118, Kano-73, Osun-20, Ogun-20, Oyo-16, Katsina-16, Edo-15, Kwara-9, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Borno-9, Bauchi-8, Gombe-5, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, and Sokoto-1.”





However, the 12 Coronavirus-free states in Nigeria include: Adamawa, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.



