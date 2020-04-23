Wael Jerro, a Lebanese, who offered to sell Peace Ufuoma, a Nigerian, for $1000 on Facebook, has been arrested.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), broke the news in a post via her Twitter page on Thursday.





According to her, Jerro’s arrest would be followed by prosecution for “criminal sales of a human.”





“Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese !The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. Wael Jerro for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl,” she wrote.

NigerianEye had earlier reported how the Lebanese caused a social media stir after he had shared the passport of Ufuoma to ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon,’ a Facebook group, alongside a post written in Arabic, calling for prospective buyers.





Information contained on the passport had shown it was acquired in May 2018, and that the bearer hails from Ibadan, Oyo state.





Several Nigerians had condemned the move, asking the Nigerian government to swiftly wade into the issue and ensure justice is done.





In reaction to the outrage, the NIDCOM boss had disclosed that the country’s mission in Lebanon had reported the issue to the host authorities, adding that “a man hunt was already on.”