



Lebanon government has reacted as one of its citizen identified as Jerro, on Tuesday, announced the sale of a Nigerian woman on Facebook.





Jerro, who resides in Beirut Lebanon, sent in an image alongside the data page of the 30-year-old Nigerian, Peace Busari Ufuoma to a Facebook group called ‘Buy and Sell Lebanon.’





He also placed a $1,000 bill on the domestic worker, saying the Nigerian was very active and very clean.





Reacting, Lebanon government described the act as ‘illegal and inhuman.’





It, however, promised to persecute the culprit.





Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) gave the update on Wednesday evening.





She tweeted, “Update on Lebanese who put up a Nigerian girl for sale on FB. The Lebanese Govt today issued a statement describing the act as illegal, inhuman, with a promise to prosecute him for trafficking.





“Our mission has demanded that the girl be returned in good health to the mission.”











