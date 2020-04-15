



A suspect, on Tuesday, caused mild drama during proceedings at an Osun state magistrate court in Osogbo, the capital.





The suspect, identified as Ige, was said to have coughed while his two-count charge of assault was being read.





Persistent cough is one of the known symptoms of COVID-19.





The prosecuting lawyers, who sat close to the suspect, quickly moved away from him and sat afar. The suspect had no legal representation.





But Olusegun Ayilara, the magistrate, insisted that the proceedings would continue despite the repeated coughs by the suspect.





The suspect, alongside his accomplices, were accused of conspiring to assault one Lateef Kareem on April 6 at Olugun street in the state capital.





The suspects were accused of using broken bottles and cutlass to harm Kareem, which caused an injury to his hand.





But the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charge.





The judge released them on bail with N200,000 and one surety each, and adjourned the matter till May 13.



