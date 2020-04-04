Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos on Saturday.According to him, immediately we received an alert from our office concerning the pipeline leakage at about 9:30 a.m., we contacted NNPC officials.He said that the agency (LASEMA) and other first respondents intended to remain on high alert until the repairs are carried out by NNPC officials.Oke-Osanyintolu, however, urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution in and around the area to prevent any form of explosion or ignition from naked flame or other activity.He promised to continue to provide update on the pipeline leakage.