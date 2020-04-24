The Spanish international is no longer wanted at the Stamford Bridge club.Manager Frank Lampard has lost faith in Kepa and wants to replace him with someone like Manuel Neuer in the summer.But ESPN claims that of all the clubs Chelsea contacted regarding an outgoing transfer for Kepa, none were receptive about making a move.The 25-year-old is not a wanted man, especially as the Blues will look to recoup most of the £72 million they paid Athletic Bilbao to sign him in 2018.They were desperate to replace Thibaut Courtois at the time and overpaid for Kepa by activating his buyout clause.