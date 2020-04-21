



As the Muslims holy month of Ramadan commences this week, Lagos State Government has disclosed plan to open neighbourhood food markets on Wednesday, April 22.





This is to enable residents stock their stores with food items in preparation for the annual fast.





The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, who disclosed this, explained that the neighbourhood food markets would hold in 27 selected public schools in the state, at 14 local government areas.





Lawal pointed out that the neighbourhood food markets were basically set up in order to provide Lagosians access to food supplies during the lockdown.

He added that the makeshift markets in the neighbourhoods are platforms for families that do not have the capacity to buy foodstuff in bulk to have access to a market during the current lockdown in the State.





The Commissioner explained that the markets would enable shoppers buy produce and other daily needs such as beverages, vegetables, fish, poultry products, bread and other essential needs at competitive, affordable and farm gate prices.





According to him, the selected schools within which the markets are situated are St Judes Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ilupeju Primary School, Town Planning Way, Illupeju; Papa Ajao Primary School all in Mushin Local Government; Local Government Primary School, Idimu; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran in the Alimosho Local Government area; Sijuade Primary School, Ijesatedo; Lagos Progressive Primary School, Mbah Street, Surulere; Obele Secondary School, Lawanson; and Aguda Grammar School, Aguda all in the Surulere Local Government area.





Others are Ikeja Primary School; Opebi Primary School, Ikeja; United Christian Primary School, Marine Beach; Ijora Oloye Primary School; Ire Akari Nursery and Primary School II, Iganmu all in the Apapa Local Government Area of the State; St Jude Primary School, Ebute Meta; Fagba Junior Grammar School, Iju; Stadium Junior Grammar School, Ifako; Ikota Primary School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota; St George’s Primary School, Ikoyi; Araromi Baptist School, Beckley Road; Lagos Island; St Emmanuel Primary School, Ogudu; Ajao Estate School, Anthony; Sam Ethnan Airforce Base, Ikeja and Ejigbo Model Primary School, Ejigbo.





Also included are St Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Epe; Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo, Epe; Anglican Primary School, Aradagun/Mosafejo Aworo/Ajido Road, Badagry; and Government Technical College, Awolowo Way, Oke Ota-Ona, Ikorodu.





The Commissioner urged Muslims to use the opportunity of this year’s Ramadan for inner reflection, self-discipline and self-improvement by offering prayers to God for the end of the current COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State in particular and the world in general.





He also advised residents of the State to take individual responsibility during this lockdown period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission could be broken in the State.







