



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said the government would conduct mass burials for dead bodies in state’s mortuaries not evacuated for burial by their families within the next two weeks.





The governor, at a news conference at the State House, Marina, Lagos said due to Coronavirus, many families had not been able to bury their dead ones in the last two months, which made the mortuaries to get filled.

He said there was the need to urgently decongest the mortuaries at this period and that he was giving families who had loved ones in the mortuaries the opportunity to bury them following the laid down guidelines.





Sanwo-Olu said he had given two weeks deadline for such families to evacuate their loved ones from the state-owned mortuaries, saying that after the expiration, the government would be forced to conduct mass burials for unclaimed bodies.









Details later…