Lagos State Government on Thursday shut and fumigated the Agege Central Mosque, where worshippers attacked officers of the COVID-19 Task Force, who were enforcing the lockdown order.
It was gathered that the Muslim faithful, numbering about 300, rushed out to attack the task force officers during their evening prayer at the Hausa-dominated Mosque on Wednesday.
The Taskforce team comprised Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad.
But on Thursday, the LASG sealed and fumigated the mosque.
