



The Lagos State government has disclosed that seventeen hospitals in the state have been exposed to Coronavirus.





The State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi disclosed this even as more COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the state.





Abayomi had earlier confirmed two more deaths in the state. The victims were a 45-year-old Indian returnee and a 36-year old Nigerian with a severe underlying health condition.





The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state now stands at 16.





Speaking during a briefing on the outbreak, Abayomi said the government will partner with the private sector to manage COVID-19 if large number of cases are recorded on a day-to-day basis.





He added that the state Ministry of Health, through one of its agencies, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFEMAA), is decontaminating the hospitals’ facilities to help curb the spread of COVID-19.





“Some of the hospitals have also been told to stop admitting patients until the process is complete.





“They have to go through a process of infection prevention and control training of all their staff and if they go through the HEFAMAA certification, they will receive guidelines on how to manage COVID-19 patients in the future should the case arise where government will partner with private sector to manage COVID-19.





“This scenario may present itself if we begin to see very large number of cases on a day-to-day basis and the Lagos State facility may be overwhelmed,” Abayomi said.





Presently, the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria stands at 665.



