



The Lagos state government has announced two more COVID-19 related deaths.





Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner of health, says 74 cases were recorded in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed infections to 512.





The commissioner said the deaths recorded so far are now 18 while 107 patients have been discharged.





“COVID-19 update as at 22nd of April, 2020: 74 new #COVID19 cases confirmed in Lagos on the 22nd of April, 2020, ” he said.

“Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos rises to 512. Lagos recorded 2 more #COVID19 related deaths.





Abayomi asked residents to embrace the use of face mask to reduce the spread of the disease within communities.





“Using facemask to reduce COVID-19 infection is therefore a responsibility we all must embrace,” he said.





“Let’s #MaskUpLagos to stop further spread of #COVID19 infection!





“Stay safe #ForAGreaterLagos. ”





Besides Lagos, seven other states and the federal capital territory (FCT) also recorded new cases.





The other states include Katsina with five cases; four in Ogun; two each in Delta and Edo, and one each in Kwara, Oyo, FCT and Adamawa.





Nigeria now has a total of 873 COVID-19 cases spread across 25 states and the FCT.





Twenty eight deaths have been recorded and 197 patients have recovered.

“Total #COVID19Lagos deaths are now 18.”