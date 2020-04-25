



How States Stand

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, of the 114 new coronavirus cases released on Friday, Lagos ramp up 80 of the cases, making a mockery of the 10 cases that were discharged the same day.The state now has a whopping 657 coronavirus infections so far.The state has discharged 119 coronavirus survivors, but with the huge cases being recorded on daily basis, there is more trouble ahead.Between Sunday and Friday, this week, Lagos ramps up 361 new Coronavirus infections, making the rate at which the deadly disease spikes in the state worrisome.The state has a whopping 525 active Coronavirus cases to deal with, according to the NCDC.Lagos-657FCT-138Kano-73Ogun-35Gombe-30Katsina-21Osun-20Edo-19Oyo-18Borno-12Kwara-11Akwa Ibom-11Kaduna-10Bauchi-8Delta-6Ekiti-4Ondo-3Rivers-3Jigawa-2Enugu-2Niger-2Abia-2Zamfara-2Sokoto-2Benue-1Anambra-1Adamawa-1Plateau-1