



The Lagos State Government has confirmed the death of one COVID-19 patient in the State.





The government made this known while confirming that the state recorded 80 new cases of the virus on Friday





The State Ministry of Health on its Twitter page said the development brings the number of the death recorded in the State to 19.





“80 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed.





“Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 670.





“5 previously confirmed #COVID19Lagos patients were however transferred to Ogun State. Total transferred now 13





“1 #COVID19 death was recorded, bringing the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 19,” it added.