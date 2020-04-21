



The Federal Government says private hospitals that have been treating Nigerians infected with coronavirus will remain shut till further notice.





Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the government agency on the front line in the fight against coronavirus, confirmed this on Tuesday.





It re-echoed the decision of the Lagos State Government that the hospitals will not operate for now.





In an update received onTuesday afternoon, NCDC advised those that have been to such facilities to go into isolation.





They are St Nicholas, Lagos Island branch; First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi (where Abba Kyari died); St Edwards Hospital, Ajah; Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki; County Hospital, Ogba and Premier Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island.





“Consequently, all staff and/or family members who may have visited the hospital or staff who may have been in contact with anyone who visited any of the above-listed hospitals between April 10th, 2020 and April 19th 2020, are required to immediately call NCDC HOTLINE 080097000010”, it read.





On Monday, legal luminary Femi Falana condemned Nigerian elites for acting above the law.





He wondered why rich Nigerians were shunning government-approved Isolation Centres and going to private hospitals to treat themselves





The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) told the federal and state governments to immediately take decisive action on the matter.