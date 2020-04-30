Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has lost his mother, Alhaji Zinat Abebi Omotowo.
MC Oluomo told newsmen that she passed on around 7am Thursday.
She was aged 87.
The Janazah (interment) was held at the Akinsanya’s Lagos home near Ejigbo NNPC in accordance with the Islamic rites.
The late Alhaja Zinat was said to have observed the Solatul Subh (Morning Prayer) before she passed on.
