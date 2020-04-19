 Lagos confirms another COVID-19 death | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Lagos confirms another COVID-19 death

3:07 PM 0
A+ A-

Lagos State government, on Sunday, confirmed it recorded one COVID-19 death in the State.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday.

He said the deceased is an 83-year old woman with underlying health issues.

Abayomi tweeted, “Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14.


“The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.

“Let’s observe #SocialDistancing and #StayHome to stop the transmission of #COVID19 infection #ForAGreaterLagos.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top