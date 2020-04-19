Lagos State government, on Sunday, confirmed it recorded one COVID-19 death in the State.
Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday.
He said the deceased is an 83-year old woman with underlying health issues.
Abayomi tweeted, “Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14.
“The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.
“Let’s observe #SocialDistancing and #StayHome to stop the transmission of #COVID19 infection #ForAGreaterLagos.”
